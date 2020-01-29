Play

Moore appeared in all 16 games in 2019, recording 14 tackles while playing primarily on special teams.

Moore, an undrafted rookie in 2018 out of Mississippi, served as a depth safety behind Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson in 2019. Every team needs guys whose main contributions come on special teams and Moore is one of those players. He's appeared in all 32 games since joining the Texans but has played just 19 defensive snaps. He enters the final year of his contract and is expected to resume a similar role in 2020.

