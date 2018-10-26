Coach Bill O'Brien said that Colvin (ankle) could return after the Texan's bye week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Colvin remains sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 8, but evidently has a shot of suiting up against the Redskins in Week 11. The veteran's timetable for return will ultimately be dictated by how well he recovers during Houston's bye week.