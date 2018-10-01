Texans' Aaron Colvin: Could return this season
Head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Colvin (ankle) could play again this season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Colvin suffered what is being considered a very serious ankle injury and he has been ruled out indefinitely, but the Texans appear to be leaving the door open for a return from the defensive back. It sounds like, if needed, Colvin could return near the end of the regular season.
