Texans' Aaron Colvin: Downplays chest injury after loss
Colvin (chest) downplayed his injury following Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Despite leaving the game and admitting he was "hurting," Colvin returned to Sunday's action and finished the contest playing through the chest injury. The Texans haven't elaborated too much on Colvin's status, but the fact that he was able to see out Sunday's contest suggests the pain might be manageable enough to fight through. Colvin has made clear his intentions of remaining on the field, so it would have to take a strong fight from the medical staff to keep him sidelined.
