Texans' Aaron Colvin: Extened absence likely
Colvin (ankle) could be sidelined for at least six weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Colvin suffered the injury during Houston's Week 4 win against the Colts, and was previously ruled out indefinitely Sunday. Head coach Bill O'Brien left the door open for Colvin's possible return later this season Monday, but this news sheds a little more light on his timetable. Expect Shareece Wright to take the bulk of snaps at cornerback with Colvin out.
