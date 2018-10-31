Texans' Aaron Colvin: Limited in practice Wednesday
Colvin (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Colvin's participation in practice is a positive sign of his recovery progress, but the veteran cornerback remains a long shot for Sunday's game against the Broncos. It seems likely that the Texans will take a cautious approach to Colvin's recovery, and target a return following the team's Week 10 bye.
