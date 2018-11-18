Colvin (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Coach Bill O'Brien upgraded Colvin to a game-time decision heading into the weekend, but didn't offer much faith in Colvin's availability, as he relayed that the slot cornerback was "a little further away" from playing than Johnathan Joseph (knee/ankle). Joseph ultimately gained clearance to play, but Colvin will be sidelined for a sixth straight contest while he continues to work back from a nagging ankle injury. If Colvin can practice fully at some point next week, he'll have a better chance at returning to action in the Texans' subsequent contest Nov. 26 against the Titans.

