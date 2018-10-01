Texans' Aaron Colvin: Out indefinitely
Colvin suffered an ankle injury during Houston's Week 4 overtime win against Indianapolis, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Colvin was on crutches following the game and will be out indefinitely. He becomes the second cornerback to be sidelined by injury -- Kevin Johnson suffered a concussion Week 1 -- and was replaced by Shareece Wright.
