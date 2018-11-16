Texans' Aaron Colvin: Questionable for Week 11
Colvin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Colvin hasn't seen game action since Week 4 but was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, leaving the door open for him to play this weekend. It seems likely, however, that he'll be inactive come Sunday, as coach Bill O'Brien said earlier Friday that Colvin is "a little further away" from playing than fellow cornerback Johnathan Joseph (knee), per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Colvin will take over as the Texans' top slot corner whenever he's cleared to play again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...