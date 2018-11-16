Colvin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Colvin hasn't seen game action since Week 4 but was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, leaving the door open for him to play this weekend. It seems likely, however, that he'll be inactive come Sunday, as coach Bill O'Brien said earlier Friday that Colvin is "a little further away" from playing than fellow cornerback Johnathan Joseph (knee), per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Colvin will take over as the Texans' top slot corner whenever he's cleared to play again.

