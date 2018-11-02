Colvin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Colvin hasn't played since he logged 75 snaps on defense against the Colts in Week 4. The Oklahoma product practiced in a limited capacity all three days this week, which bodes well considering how long he's been sidelined by this injury. If the Texans decide to take a conservative approach, however, and leave Colvin on the sideline, Shareece Wright or Johnson Bademosi would likely continue to see Colvin's share of the work.

