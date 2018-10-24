Texans' Aaron Colvin: Ruled out for Thursday's game
Colvin (ankle) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
It's no surprise Colvin is inactive for Week 8, as his ankle injury -- which he suffered in Week 4 -- could ultimately keep him out up to six weeks. With Shareece Wright (shoulder) also out, Johnson Bademosi could see an increased workload.
