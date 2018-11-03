Colvin (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Colvin was a limited practice participant this week but won't make the trip to Denver with the team. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 4 against the Colts as he continues to battle the ankle injury. Michael Tyson saw 61 defensive snaps last week against the Dolphins and could be heavily involved once again with starting cornerback Jonathan Joseph (knee) also listed as questionable.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...