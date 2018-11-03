Colvin (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Colvin was a limited practice participant this week but won't make the trip to Denver with the team. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 4 against the Colts as he continues to battle the ankle injury. Michael Tyson saw 61 defensive snaps last week against the Dolphins and could be heavily involved once again with starting cornerback Jonathan Joseph (knee) also listed as questionable.