Texans' Aaron Colvin: Ruled out Sunday
Colvin (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Colvin was a limited practice participant this week but won't make the trip to Denver with the team. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 4 against the Colts as he continues to battle the ankle injury. Michael Tyson saw 61 defensive snaps last week against the Dolphins and could be heavily involved once again with starting cornerback Jonathan Joseph (knee) also listed as questionable.
More News
-
Texans' Aaron Colvin: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Texans' Aaron Colvin: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Aaron Colvin: Could return after bye week•
-
Texans' Aaron Colvin: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Texans' Aaron Colvin: Extended absence likely•
-
Texans' Aaron Colvin: Could return this season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...