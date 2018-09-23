Texans' Aaron Colvin: Suffers chest injury
Colvin is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants due to a chest injury.
Colvin was replaced by Shareece Wright, who will continue to serve as Houston's starting right cornerback as long as Colvin remains sidelined. If Colvin is unable to return, expect an update on his health after the game.
