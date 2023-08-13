Humphries signed a contract with the Texans on Sunday, Aaron Wilson reports.
Humpries played in 17 contests for the Commanders last season, securing 41 of 62 targets for 383 yards. The 30-year-old will now work to earn a depth role in the Texans' wide receiver corps.
