Ersery (hand) was absent from Tuesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ersery sustained a hand injury near the end of Sunday's game against the Raiders. The offensive tackle's replacement, Trent Brown (knee), also suffered an injury late in the game and was absent from practice as well. Ersery will have two more opportunities to return to practice and prove he can suit up for Sunday's game, but if neither Brown nor he can go, the Texans offense line may have some serious issues for Sunday's game.