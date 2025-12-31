Texans' Aireontae Ersery: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ersery (thumb) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Ersery suffered a broken hand Week 16 against Las Vegas and wasn't able to suit up in Saturday's win over the Chargers. However, he has a chance to return to action this Sunday against the Colts with a limited practice session under his belt to begin the week. If Ersery is able to suit up, it'll be a boost to Houston's offensive line, which could be without starting tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee).
