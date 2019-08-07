McCarron (thumb) could remain sidelined the entire preseason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCarron sustained a thumb injury during Tuesday's practice, the severity of which will cause him to sit out Thursday's preseason tilt against the Packers and possibly the remainder of Houston's preseason contests. Third-string quarterback Joe Webb is a prime candidate to see increased preseason action while McCarron remains sidelined, and the Texans could opt to sign another quarterback to the roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories