Texans' AJ McCarron: Expected for Week 1
McCarron (thumb) is expected to be on the active roster for Week 1 against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans ran into some quarterback depth trouble during preseason Week 4 when Joe Webb (foot) went down with a significant injury while McCarron dealt with a three-week thumb injury. McCarron warmed up prior to the preseason finale and looked like he's ready to throw if need be. The Texans may get by with the those two at quarterback for now, but it's likely they'll be on the lookout for additional depth just in case.
