Texans' AJ McCarron: Fills in for one play
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCarron replaced quarterback Deshaun Watson for one play in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Bears.
Watson was removed from the game after taking a hit on the elbow. McCarron entered on a fourth down and was sacked in his only play. Watson returned for Houston's next offensive series.
