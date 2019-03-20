McCarron agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCarron, a former fifth-round pick, spent his first four seasons with the Bengals before backing up Derrick Carr in Oakland last season. He will now be the No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson in Houston. The 27-year-old has only started three games in his career, all of which came in 2015.