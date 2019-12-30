Play

McCarron completed 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards and an interception in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans. He also added five rushed for 39 yards and a score.

McCarron led the team on an impressive opening drive that resulted in a touchdown, completing four of seven passes for 49 yards. However, he was only able to orchestrate one more scoring drive, capping off 16 play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. McCarron is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the season, and should find a role as a backup, whether in Houston or elsewhere.

