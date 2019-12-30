McCarron completed 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards and an interception in the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans. He also added five rushed for 39 yards and a score.

McCarron led the team on an impressive opening drive that resulted in a touchdown, completing four of seven passes for 49 yards. However, he was only able to orchestrate one more scoring drive, capping off 16 play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. McCarron is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the season, and should find a role as a backup, whether in Houston or elsewhere.