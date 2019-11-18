McCarron went 0-for-1 and was sacked in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens.

McCarron's mop up of Sunday's blowout loss was his season debut. Starter Deshaun Watson, who was sacked six times and absorbed 10 quarterback hits, had not been knocked around like this since a Week 4 loss to the Panthers. So, to avoid any risk of injury, McCarron made his first appearance in a Texans uniform.