McCarron is expected to serve as the Texans' starting quarterback Sunday against the Titans, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

The Texans can still move up from the No. 4 seed in the AFC postseason to the No. 3 seed, but only with a win and a Kansas City loss. Considering the Chiefs are heavy home favorites over the Chargers and are kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, there's a good chance the Texans will be locked into the No. 4 position before their game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. With that in mind, coach Bill O'Brien apparently isn't inclined to take any chances with Deshaun Watson (back) in the regular-season finale, as the star quarterback will be ticketed for backup duties. McCarron is thus on track to see the field for just the second time this season for what will be his first start since 2015, when he was with the Bengals. The Alabama product will have to make do with a depleted receiving corps, as Will Fuller (groin) has been ruled out, while Russini notes that DeAndre Hopkins (illness) will be active but isn't expected to play much. Kenny Stills (knee) is also questionable for Week 17 and could be limited if he's active.