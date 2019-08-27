McCarron (thumb) is on track to be ready by Week 1 according to head coach Bill O'Brien, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

McCarron has missed the past two preseason contests due to undisclosed thumb injury and it now seems likely that he will miss a third. If that is the case, look for Joe Webb or Jordan Ta'amu to a majority of the reps against the Rams. However, it is reassuring for the to have McCarron ready for the beginning the regular season.