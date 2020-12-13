site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-aj-mccarron-ready-for-sundays-contest | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' AJ McCarron: Ready for Sunday's contest
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
at
11:40 am ET 1 min read
McCarron will back up Deshaun Watson in Sunday's game against the Bears.
McCarron missed the final practice of the week for non-injury related reasons, but he's good to go Sunday. Josh McCown (coach's decision) is inactive, leaving McCarron and Watson as the
Texans' lone quarterbacks. More News
03/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/29/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read