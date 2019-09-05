McCarron (thumb) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

McCarron broke his right thumb in joint practices prior to the beginning of the preseason. Now back to full health, the former Bengal will resume his role as the primary backup to Deshaun Watson in Houston.

