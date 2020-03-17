McCarron announced via his personal Instagram Monday that he and the Texans have agreed to terms on a contract.

McCarron will return to the Texans for the second straight season, as he's provided a nice insurance policy behind Deshaun Watson. McCarron appeared in two games last season, completing 21 of 37 passes for 225 yards and an interception. Barring any additions to the quarterback room, the 29-year-old likely will operate as the team's backup again in 2020.