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Texans' Ajani Carter: Reverts to IR

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carter (knee) reverted to Houston's injured reserve list Tuesday, per NFL Communications.

Carter was waived/injured by the Texans on May 21, but after going unclaimed on waivers, he's reverted to IR. The Houston product underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last week but should be able to return at some point during the 2026 season, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Carter appeared in just two regular-season games during the Texans' 2025 campaign, recording no stats across 36 special-teams snaps.

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