Hunt (hamstring) is working his way back into action but hasn't practiced this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When healthy Hunt has been battling Tyler Irvin for primary kick return duties, but finds himself buried on the depth chart at running back. Although Hunt's injury is considered minor, any missed time may hurt his chances of making the Texans' final roster.

