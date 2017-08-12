Hunt returned two kickoffs for 36 yards in Houston's preseason-opening loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.

Tyler Ervin was the main return man last season but had some problems with his handle, fumbling five times and losing two of them. The Texans aren't necessarily moving on from Ervin, but will give others opportunities, particularly early in the preseason. Hunt and Ervin are similar backs and there seemingly would be redundancy if both were given roster spots.