Erickson caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 20-14 win over the Cowboys in Preseason Week 2.

Erickson moved up the depth chart behind Keke Coutee for the game, because Anthony Miller (shoulder) was unavailable. Miller's injury timeline is expected to run through the preseason with hope that he can play the season opener at home against Jacksonville. If Miller's timeline is pushed out any longer, Erickson is line to take his snaps.