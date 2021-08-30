Erickson caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Saturday's 23-16 loss to the Buccaneers in preseason Week 3.

Erickson, primarily a slot receiver, had a pair of grabs in each of the final two preseason games. The former Bengal played a significant amount of snaps with projected starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor during camp and in preseason games. Anthony Miller, also primarily a slot receiver, missed time the last two weeks due to a shoulder injury, which paved the way for Erickson's increased playing time. He currently sits outside most 53-man roster projections, but Erickson could be brought back if Houston rosters Miller then places him on the injured list.