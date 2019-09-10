The Texans promoted McGough to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While there's speculation this is due to Deshaun Watson being roughed up by the Saints in the season opener, Pelissero emphasized that this move was in the works beforehand since the Jaguars showed interest in McGough after Nick Foles broke his collarbone. McGough will likely be a healthy inactive for most games since AJ McCarron is handling the backup duties.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories