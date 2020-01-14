Play

McGough signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Monday.

McGough joined the Texans' practice squad after being let go off the 53-man roster in mid-October, and he'll also begin the offseason with the team. The 24-year-old spent a month on the active roster but has yet to see game action since being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by Seattle.

