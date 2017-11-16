Texans' Alfred Blue: Added to injury report
Blue was added to the Texans' Week 11 injury report after being limited by a hamstring injury at Thursday's practice, the Houston Chronicle reports.
At this stage, Blue is behind Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman in the Texans' RB pecking order, so his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals is of more import to Houston's backfield depth than it is to fantasy players.
