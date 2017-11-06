Texans' Alfred Blue: Back to No. 3 in Week 9
Blue was strictly a special-teams contributor in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.
Blue had been elevated to the No. 2 running back in the Texans' previous game, but was back to third on the depth chart for Week 9. Although head coach Bill O'Brien will never admit it, the change in Week 8, when Blue vaulted over rookie D'Onta Foreman on the depth chart, was a punishment delivered to the rookie, who had skipped a practice in protest of controversial remarks made by team owner Bob McNair. All is back to normal now with Foreman the No. 2.
