Texans' Alfred Blue: Credits yoga, pilates for quickness
Blue credits his offseason practice of yoga and pilates for making him more explosive as seen in Wednesday's preseason-opening loss to the Panthers, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think it's helping a lot," Blue said. "I think it's made me more explosive. It's the range of motion in your hips and stuff (to) be able to make those cuts and stuff in the open field."
Blue was the second running back off the bench Wednesday, following starter Lamar Miller, and rushed for 33 yards on five carries, including a 16-yard touchdown burst. On the TD run, he showed quickness as he broke through the line, then bowled over the Carolina safety for the final four yards. The message to take away from Wednesday's performance is that he is not quite ready to cede the No. 2 job to rookie D'Onta Foreman. The backup job in Houston is seen as a potentially fruitful one. With an inexperienced quarterback directing the offense, the Texans are expected to tilt toward the running game, presenting many touches to those in the backfield. And they learned something about Miller last season that the Dolphins knew all along: he's not a back that carry a heavy load.
More News
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Rushes for touchdown•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Facing competition for backup job•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Four snaps in playoff loss•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Quiet in regular season finale•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: In line to start in Week 17•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Season-high 73 yards in Week 16 win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...