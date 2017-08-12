Texans' Alfred Blue: Credits yoga, pilates for quickness

Blue credits his offseason practice of yoga and pilates for making him more explosive as seen in Wednesday's preseason-opening loss to the Panthers, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think it's helping a lot," Blue said. "I think it's made me more explosive. It's the range of motion in your hips and stuff (to) be able to make those cuts and stuff in the open field."

Blue was the second running back off the bench Wednesday, following starter Lamar Miller, and rushed for 33 yards on five carries, including a 16-yard touchdown burst. On the TD run, he showed quickness as he broke through the line, then bowled over the Carolina safety for the final four yards. The message to take away from Wednesday's performance is that he is not quite ready to cede the No. 2 job to rookie D'Onta Foreman. The backup job in Houston is seen as a potentially fruitful one. With an inexperienced quarterback directing the offense, the Texans are expected to tilt toward the running game, presenting many touches to those in the backfield. And they learned something about Miller last season that the Dolphins knew all along: he's not a back that carry a heavy load.