Texans' Alfred Blue: Double-digit carries again

Blue rushed 13 times for a season-high 54 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.

Houston trails only Seattle in running plays called, so there's lots of work for Blue as the No. 2 back behind Lamar Miller. He hit double-digit carries for the fourth time in five games, but he hasn't found the end zone since Week 1. The running game has fueled the Texans' nine-game winning streak, and they may not want to muck it up by forcing D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) into the mix ahead of Blue.

More News
Our Latest Stories