Texans' Alfred Blue: Exits with concussion

Blue suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue managed five touches for nine yards prior to exiting, and must now clear the league-mandated concussion protocol. New addition Andre Ellington is likely to fill in as the Texans No. 2 running back behind Lamar Miller if Blue is forced to miss Week 14.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories