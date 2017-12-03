Texans' Alfred Blue: Exits with concussion
Blue suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blue managed five touches for nine yards prior to exiting, and must now clear the league-mandated concussion protocol. New addition Andre Ellington is likely to fill in as the Texans No. 2 running back behind Lamar Miller if Blue is forced to miss Week 14.
