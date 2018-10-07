Texans' Alfred Blue: Expected to start over injured Miller
Blue will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys in place of Lamar Miller (back), who is listed as active but not considered likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The report suggests Miller won't see much work, if any, unless there's an emergency situation. His active status nonetheless makes this a tricky situation, as it's a bit confusing why the Texans would keep Miller active if they don't think he's healthy enough to contribute. In any case, Blue seems to be in line for the start and most of the carries, with Tyler Ervin potentially stepping in for passing downs.
