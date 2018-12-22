Texans' Alfred Blue: Expected to start

Blue is expected to start after Lamar Miller (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.

Saturday's injury designation doesn't necessarily mean Blue will get the majority of the carries, however, as D'Onta Foreman looms as a potential option out of the Texans backfield. That's in part due to the fact Blue failed to make much of an impact Week 15 after Miller left the game following the team's first possession, carrying the ball nine times for just six yards while playing in 77 percent of the offensive snaps. Foreman, who was activated off the PUP list Dec. 4, was a healthy inactive last week, but it would be a genuine surprise to see him held out in Week 16 given Miller's lack of availability. As such, fantasy owners eager to pick up the next waiver wire star will need to monitor the news coming out of Houston in the coming days to see which of the two backs is the one to own.