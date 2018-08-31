Texans' Alfred Blue: Finds paydirt again

Blue rushed four times for 18 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Cowboys.

Blue scored a touchdown for the second straight week, which should cement his status as the top backup running back. That role was expected to be filled by D'Onta Foreman (Achilles), but he hasn't practiced or played and is expected to open the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and miss the first six games of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories