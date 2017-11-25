Texans' Alfred Blue: Full participant Saturday
Blue (hamstring) practiced without limitations Saturday and will be available Monday against the Ravens.
Behind Lamar Miller and and D'Onta Foreman, Blue has only received 13 carries for 43 yards and no touches in the red zone. However, Foreman (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, possibly giving Blue more opportunities behind Miller. The Texans decided to bolster their depth with the pickup of Andre Ellington on Tuesday, though, but Blue should slot in as the No. 2 running back until Ellington fully learns the playbook.
