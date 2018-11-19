Texans' Alfred Blue: Gains 46 yards in Sunday's win

Blue rushed eight times for 46 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over Washington.

The 46 yards tied his season high, which came in Week 5 when he started for an injured Lamar Miller. With the Texans shifting focus to a more run-oriented offense, there are opportunities for Blue every week -- he averages 10 carries per game -- but he has just one touchdown. Until he starts getting carries inside the 5-yard-line, Blue is a nice-to-have backup for bye weeks.

