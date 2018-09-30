Texans' Alfred Blue: Garners 12 carries

Blue rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts.

Ten of Blue's touches came in the fourth quarter and overtime with Lamar Miller sitting out. No injury was reported for Miller, but his status would obviously play into Blue's value. The fifth-year back was solid in a supporting role to start the season, scoring a touchdown in Week 1, but has averaged just 2.75 yards per rush over the past two weeks. If he sees extended time on Sunday, he's in for a tough matchup against Dallas' top-10 rush defense.

