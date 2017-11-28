Texans' Alfred Blue: Gets 10 touches in Week 12 loss
Blue had eight carries for 15 yards and caught two passes for an additional 11 yards in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.
Blue is the first one to get a shot at replacing the injured D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) as the second running back on the depth chart. The recently acquired Andre Ellington was inactive for his first game in a Houston uniform. Whether or not Ellington eventually wrests control of the No. 2 job, it probably doesn't matter much with Tom Savage at quarterback. Opposing defenses aren't respectful of Savage's ability to beat them with his arm, so they can focus on stopping the run. The Texans averaged just 2.6 yards per carry Monday. Houston's Week 13 opponent, the Titans, don't offer much relief. Tennessee is ranked fifth in rushing defense (89.2 YPG).
