Texans' Alfred Blue: Gets 28 touches in spot start

Blue rushed for 46 yards on 20 carries during Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Cowboys. He also secured all eight of his targets for 73 yards.

Starting in place of Lamar Miller (chest), Blue was the only true running back on the roster to receive a carry and he ultimately served as one of Deshaun Watson's most useful dump-off options in the passing game. While his efficiency on the ground (2.3 YPC) was dreadful, it's important to keep in mind that Dallas entered the game having allowed just 3.6 YPC, which was the fifth-lowest figure around the league. It isn't clear if Blue will maintain his grip on the starting role in Week 6 against the Bills -- as Miller was actually healthy enough to be active for Sunday's game -- but neither running back is a great bet to have a big day against a Buffalo defense that's allowed only 3.9 YPC themselves.