Texans' Alfred Blue: Given backup role Sunday
Blue replaced D'Onta Foreman as the backup running and carried five times for 21 yards in a 41-38 loss to Seattle in Week 8.
Blue got the playing time ahead of Foreman, who appears to have been punished for leaving Friday's practice in protest over remarks made by team owner Bob McNair, although both Foreman and head coach Bill O'Brien denied there's a connection between the two, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. We suspect this will be a one-week thing but we'll learn more in the coming days.
