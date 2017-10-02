Texans' Alfred Blue: Has limited role in season debut
Blue rushed four times for 12 yards in the Texans' 57-14 win over the Titans in Week 3.
Blue made his season debut after missing the first three games due to a high-ankle sprain. At this point, he's fallen behind rookie D'Onta Foreman on the depth chart, while the restyled offense behind quarterback Deshaun Watson leaves Blue's role going forward uncertain.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...