Texans' Alfred Blue: Has limited role in season debut

Blue rushed four times for 12 yards in the Texans' 57-14 win over the Titans in Week 3.

Blue made his season debut after missing the first three games due to a high-ankle sprain. At this point, he's fallen behind rookie D'Onta Foreman on the depth chart, while the restyled offense behind quarterback Deshaun Watson leaves Blue's role going forward uncertain.

