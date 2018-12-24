Texans' Alfred Blue: Held to 40 yards in loss

Blue rushed four times for 14 yards and caught four of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.

The Texans simply couldn't get much done on the ground as Deshaun Watson had more than three times as many rushing yards as the rest of Houston's backfield combined on the day. Blue drew the start but split touches evenly with D'Onta Foreman and saw three fewer carries. The 27-year-old will probably be relegated to third on the Texans' depth chart if Lamar Miller (ankle) is healthy for Week 17 at home against the Jaguars.